Mets back at Clover Park for action packed weekend series

July 31, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park Friday-Sunday for an action packed four-game series against the Daytona Tortugas.

Friday's game is slated to start at 6:10 p.m. Saturday is a single-admission doubleheader with game 1 beginning at 4:00 p.m. Sunday's series finale is set for 12:10 p.m. Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (check website for operating hours).

Headlining the home stand is Pirate Night with fireworks on Saturday after the second game of the doubleheader.

Here is a list of promotions at the ballpark for the weekend series:

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Vets at the Mets: All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission courtesy of LYNQ Real Estate.

-Friday Family Fan Club: For $48 per family member, members receive a ticket to all Friday games, parking to all Friday games, 25 percent off concessions and merchandise every Friday game.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda or water.

Saturday - 4:00 p.m. (Doubleheader)

-Pirate Night: Arr, Matey! It's the Pirate life for the Mets on Saturday. The team will wear special Pirate jerseys that will be autographed and auctioned off with all proceeds going towards the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast. Fans are encouraged to dress like pirates and there will be pirate-themed entertainment throughout the game. There will also be a pirate ship on site.

-Postgame fireworks (following game 2)!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Little League Day: All Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.







