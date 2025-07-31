Offense Erupts in Chaotic Doubleheader Split, Including Record-Breaking Slugfest

July 31, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - In a wild Wednesday at TD Ballpark, the Dunedin Blue Jays split their doubleheader with the Lakeland Flying Tigers, dropping the opener in chaotic extra innings, 18-11, before bouncing back with an 8-2 win in the nightcap.

In game one, Dunedin staged a miraculous comeback after Lakeland jumped out to an early 8-0 lead. The Blue Jays responded with nine runs in the bottom of the 5th, a 71-pitch inning that saw 14 batters come to the plate, four Lakeland pitchers, five hits, three walks, and two hit batsmen. Lakeland retook the lead with two runs in the top of the 7th, but Dunedin tied it when Manuel Beltre scored on a wild pitch in the bottom half to force extras. The Jays ultimately fell after allowing eight runs in the 8th. The slugfest ended with 29 combined runs on 36 total hits, the most in a Florida State League game this season.

In game two, Dunedin struck early with eight unanswered runs across the first three innings, including a six-run 3rd that began with back-to-back home runs from Manuel Beltre and Hayden Gilliland.

LHP Juanmi Vasquez (3 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 K) fanned a career-high seven batters in three frames of one-run ball in game two. Over his last three outings, Vasquez has allowed only one run in seven innings (1.29 ERA) with 14 strikeouts and two walks.

SS/2B Manuel Beltre (4-for-7, HR, 3 RBI, 2 2B, 3 R, BB) notched three hits including an RBI double in game one, then left the yard in game two for his fourth homer of the season, going back-to-back with Hayden Gilliland in the 3rd. His long ball left the bat at 100 MPH and traveled 386 ft. Beltre's game one performance marked his 18th multi-hit game and team-leading fifth 3+ hit game of the season.

RF/DH Jake Casey (3-for-5, 4 RBI, 2B, 3B, 2 HBP, BB, SB) logged a pair of hits in game one highlighted by a go-ahead two-run single in the 5th, then swatted a two-run triple in the 5th inning of game two. Casey is 4-for-8 (.500) with two triples, a double, and six RBI to begin his professional career. His 3rd inning triple in game two left the bat at 100.2 MPH, his second two-run triple in as many days.

1B/3B Kendry Chirinos (2-for-7, RBI, 2B, BB) tallied hits in both ends of the doubleheader, including an RBI double in game one. Chirinos extended his on-base streak to 18 games, over which he's batting .304 with two homers and 12 RBI. Chirinos hit four balls off the bat at 100+ MPH between the two contests, with the hardest being a 103.4 MPH lineout in the 1st inning of game one. In his last 10 games, Chirinos is batting .333 with nine RBI.

SS Eric Snow (1-for-3, 2 RBI) notched his first pro hit and RBI in game two, an RBI double in the 3rd.







