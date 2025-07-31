Mets Rally Past Hammerheads Again for 8th Straight Win

July 31, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets outfielder Randy Guzman

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets outfielder Randy Guzman(St. Lucie Mets)

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets overcame another multi-run deficit in the seventh inning to snag a 10-5 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Mets completed the three-game sweep and won their eighth consecutive game.

Jupiter's PJ Morlando hit a three-run homer in the third inning to break a 2-2 tie and put the Hammerheads up 5-2. That score held until the Mets mounted a comeback in the seventh inning. Trey Snyder hit a sac fly to make it 5-3, then Randy Guzman tied the game 5-5 with a two-out, two-run single.

The Mets scored four runs on just one hit in the eighth inning as the Hammerheads melted down. Vincent Perozo hit a leadoff single against reliever Michael Perez. The Mets then hit two ground balls in a row to Ian Lewis at third base. Lewis made an error on each. The second error off Kevin Villavicencio's bat resulted in Perozo scoring to give the Mets a 6-5 lead.

Rafael Ortega hit a sac fly to push the lead to 7-5. Jeremy Rodriguez worked a bases loaded walk off Baulio Salas to force in a run that made it 8-5. Trace Willhoite capped the inning with a long sac fly for a 9-5 lead.

Simon Juan put a stamp on the night offensively with a home run in the ninth to make the lead 10-5. It was Juan's seventh home run of the season.

The Mets scored in double figures in all three games in the series. They outscored the Hammerheads 22-0 from the sixth inning onward over the course of the three games.

The Mets went 17-6 in July. It was their highest winning percentage in a full month of baseball since the team went 20-4 in April of 2012. The Mets were 13-2 on the road this July.

Guzman led all hitters by going 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI.

Mitch Voit, the Mets first round draft pick from Michigan, went 0 for 2 with a walk, strikeout and a run scored in his professional debut. He played five innings at second base.

Sam Robertson, the Mets 17 th round draft pick from Northwest Shoals CC, went 0 for 2 in his pro debut. He played five innings at shortstop.

Chase Meggers, signed by the Mets out of Oregon after the draft, was 1 for 2 with a single, walk and two runs in his pro debut. Meggers caught seven innings.

Ortega was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI as he continues his MiLB rehab assignment.

Mets starter Jose Guevara was charged with five runs on three hits over 4.0 innings. After surrendering the three-run homer to Morlando, Guevara retired the final five batters he faced.

Layonel Ovalles pitched 2.2 scoreless innings of relief to get the win.

Jupiter starter Liomar Martinez received a no-decision after holding the Mets to two runs and four hits over 5.1 innings.

The Mets (23-9, 57-40) return to Clover Park on Friday to start a four-game, three-day series against the Daytona Tortugas. First pitch Friday is 6:10 p.m. All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission. Kids can run the bases after the game.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.