Jupiter Drops 10th Straight Game with 10-5 Loss to St. Lucie Thursday Night

July 31, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (9-22; 39-58) finish the month of the July with their season-high 10th-straight loss as they fell to the St. Lucie Mets (23-9; 57-40) by a final score 10-5 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Despite this series against St. Lucie having an off day on Monday, it is the first time that Jupiter has been swept in a six-game series since August 16-21, 2022 when Jupiter was swept at Dunedin (this was the first time Jupiter had ever been swept in Minor League Baseball's newer six-game series format which was implemented in the 2021 season)

St. Lucie got the scoring started in the top of the first inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Liomar Martinez. With two outs, the Mets had runners at first and second base thanks to a walk and a failed fielder's choice. Randy Guzman drove in Mitch Voit on an RBI double to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. St. Lucie went back to work in the top of the second inning as Rafael Ortega, on a minor league rehab assignment, hit an RBI double to double the Mets' lead to 2-0.

After the first six Jupiter batters were retired to start the game, the Hammerheads got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third off of St. Lucie starting pitcher Jose Guevara. After a leadoff double by Dub Gleed, Ian Lewis crushed his sixth home run of the year, a two-run home run to left field the opposite way, and that tied the ballgame. Later in the frame, Carlos Sanchez and Andres Valor drew walks to put runners at first and second base. PJ Morlando proceeded to crush his third home run of the season, a three-run home run to right field, to put the Hammerheads in front by a 5-2 score.

Meanwhile, Martinez settled into the game nicely and ended his start strong. Martinez finished with 5 1/3 innings pitched and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while he also tallied six strikeouts.

For Jupiter, relief pitcher Michael Perez (L, 1-3; BS, 2) got Martinez and the Hammerheads out of the sixth inning, but he ran into some trouble in the top of the seventh. With one out, the Mets put runners at the corners for Trey Snyder who drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to cut into the Hammerheads' lead. Later in the frame with two outs, Randy Guzman tied the game on a two-RBI single to left field and the score evened at 5-5.

The Mets regained the lead in the top of the eighth inning as four runs came into score on just one hit. Lewis committed two errors in the frame and the pitching allowed three walks and two sacrifice flies as St. Lucie took a 9-5 lead. Perez was charged with seven runs in the inning but only three of those runs were earned.

The Mets added one more run in the top of the ninth inning with a solo home run by Simon Juan which made it a 10-5 St. Lucie lead. After eight unanswered runs scored by the Mets, the Hammerheads could not come back in the game and ultimately fell by the 10-5 final score for their 10th consecutive loss.

The Hammerheads will remain in Jupiter as they become the visiting team against the Palm Beach Cardinals for four games in three days beginning Friday, August 1st with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Broadcast coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on the MiLB App, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Cardinals Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.







Florida State League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.