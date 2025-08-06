Jupiter Win Streak Snapped with 8-3 Loss to Daytona Wednesday Night

August 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (15-23; 45-59) had their five-game win streak snapped as they fell to the Daytona Tortugas (18-20; 47-57) by a final score of 8-5 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, Jupiter is now 5-1 in the month of August.

Daytona wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning against Jupiter starting pitcher Walin Castillo. Kyle Henley hit an infield single on the first pitch of the game and Alfredo Duno hit an RBI double on the next pitch to score Henley. Later in the inning, Arnaldo Lantigua hit an RBI double to score Duno as Daytona took an early 2-0 lead. After Jupiter did not score a run in the bottom of the first inning, Daytona added another run on an RBI single by Peyton Holt to take a 3-0 lead.

However, Jupiter responded in a big way in the bottom of the second inning off of Daytona starting pitcher David Lorduy. With the bases loaded and one out, Andres Valor came in to score on a passed ball charged to Duno. Emilio Barreras, who made his professional debut, hit an RBI single in his first plate appearance to get the Hammerheads within a run. A wild pitch allowed Carlos Sanchez to score the tying run. Then, Abrahan Ramirez put Jupiter in front with an RBI single, his 40th RBI of the year, and the Hammerheads took a 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the third inning, Max Williams drove in Drew Faurot on an RBI groundout after Faurot notched his first professional triple and Jupiter took a 5-3 lead after three innings.

Daytona answered back in the top of the fourth inning as Castillo walked in a run, but he left the bases loaded to prevent further damage and Jupiter still held a 5-4 lead. Daytona took over the lead in the top of the fifth inning. Jacob Friend led off with a solo home run to tie the game which ended Castillo's start. Castillo left with four innings pitched and also five runs on 10 hits. Braulio Salas () came out of the Jupiter bullpen and surrendered two runs thanks to a sacrifice fly by Henley and another RBI double by Duno as Daytona led 7-5. The Tortugas got one more run off of Salas in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI single by Moon to lead 8-5.

Both teams went quiet on offense following the sixth inning. At one point, Daytona pitchers retired 12 Jupiter hitters in a row. The Hammerheads brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning but could not get a run across home plate and fell by the final score of 8-5 on Wednesday night.

