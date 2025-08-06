Julio Mendez Earns FSL Pitcher of the Week for July 28 - August 3

August 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - After a stellar start against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday, August 1st, Jupiter Hammerheads pitcher Julio Mendez took home the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week Award as part of the weekly awards given throughout Minor League Baseball.

In Friday's start, Mendez earned the win with five scoreless and hitless innings and tallied six strikeouts against the Cardinals. Mendez became the second Hammerhead pitcher to win the honor this season after Dameivi Tineo won it back on the week of June 23-29.

After a tough start to the month of July, the 20-year-old southpaw from Venezuela has allowed only two earned runs in this last three starts dating back to July 18th. This season, Mendez is 2-6 with a 4.52 ERA in 17 appearances and 15 starts with Jupiter. In 67 2/3 innings pitched, Mendez has allowed only 53 hits while striking out 67 batters. With Jupiter, Mendez has thrown 132 innings and has struck out 122 batters in 35 appearances of which 25 were starts.

Come see Julio Mendez and the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium before the 2025 regular season ends! Click here to purchase your tickets. Watch all Hammerheads home games on MiLB.TV, the MiLB App, and the Bally Sports Live App.







Florida State League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.