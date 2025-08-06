Marauders Drop Third Straight in 7-4 Loss to Flying Tigers

August 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders could not overcome an early five-run deficit, falling 7-4 to Lakeland Flying Tigers at Publix Field on Wednesday night.

Lakeland rallied for one run in the first and four in the second to jump ahead 5-0.

Despite the early Lakeland lead, Bradenton began to chip away in the top of the fourth when Edgleen Perez and Edward Florentino walked ahead of Yordany De Los Santos who roped a two-run double to left that cut the deficit to 5-2. His 46 runs batted in this season lead the Marauders and mark a career high.

Later in the frame, Ethan Lege rolled a two-out single to left that brought home De Los Santos and made it 5-3.

The Flying Tigers tacked on one more run in each of the fifth and seventh innings before the Marauders made one last push in the ninth.

Still behind 7-3 with one away, Jhonny Severino and Joel Mendez tallied consecutive singles to place runners at first and second. The next hitter was Ian Farrow, who grounded an RBI single to right that cut Lakeland's lead to three runs.

Representing the game's tying run, Perez grounded into a game-ending double play to cap scoring at 7-4.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 47-57 and 17-21 in the second half. Lakeland moved to 64-37 and 26-11 in the second half. The two return to Publix Field on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







