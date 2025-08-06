Edward Florentino Awarded FSL Player of the Month

August 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, Fla. - Bradenton Marauders outfielder Edward Florentino was named Florida State League Player of the Month for his dominant performance in July. He remains the only Marauders player to be honored this season by Minor League Baseball.

Over the 23-game stretch, Florentino slashed .301/.433/.663 with 16 stolen bases and 17 walks. His eight home runs and 23 RBI were the most of any player throughout the Florida State League and Single-A. Florentino was also one of three Single-A players, and the only in the FSL, to tally 15 or more walks and ten or more extra-base hits.

Florentino began the month emphatically, earning FSL Player of the Week from June 30 - July 6. He finished the stretch 8-for-23 (.348) with three home runs, six runs batted in, three doubles and three stolen bases. He blasted his first Single-A longball on July 1 and capped the week with the first multi-homer performance of his professional career after launching two against Fort Myers on July 6.

Florentino is the Pirates No. 6 ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline and was promoted to Single-A Bradenton on June 21. In 29 games with the Florida Complex League Pirates, he powered six home runs and drove in 23 runs. His .642 slugging percentage and 1.084 OPS led the FCL before his promotion. In 36 contests with the Marauders, the 18-year-old is slashing .268/.395/.535 with 18 extra-base-hits and 21 stolen bases.







