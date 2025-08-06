Four-Run First Inning Helps Threshers Take Third Straight

FORT MYERS, FL - After taking the lead on the second at-bat of the ballgame, the Clearwater Threshers (56-47, 20-17) never lost their advantage in a 6-4 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (45-57, 18-20) on Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium. The Threshers look to win their fourth straight game and third in Fort Myers when they return on Thursday evening.

For the second night in a row, Dante Nori started the game with a triple off Mighty Mussels' starter Jason Doktoczyk. Two pitches later, Christian Arroyo drove him home with a single to score the first run of the ballgame. After the first out, TJayy Walton reached on a fielder's choice and instantly stole second base. He came around to score on a single from Jonathan Hogart to double the Threshers' lead. Will Vierling followed with a walk to move Hogart to second, before an RBI single by Luke Davis brought him home for the third run of the frame. On the very next pitch, Robert Phelps hit a single to shallow right field, bringing home Vierling to inflate the Threshers' advantage to 4-0.

Nori reached base again, drawing a walk to lead off the second inning. He stole second base and scored on a Nate Humphreys RBI single to bring the Threshers' lead up to five runs. Fort Myers countered with three runs in the home half of the second, cutting the Threshers' lead to two runs. The Mighty Mussels added another run with two outs in the bottom of the third to come within one run of the Threshers.

Humphreys began the top of the seventh inning with a leadoff single against Mighty Mussels' reliever Dylan Questad. He promptly stole second base before advancing to third on a passed ball. With two outs in the frame, Vierling singled to right, playing Humphreys to bring the Threshers' lead back up to two. Fort Myers got the tying run aboard in two of the final three frames, but the Threshers held on to seal a 6-4 victory over the Mighty Mussels.

Ryan Degges surrendered four runs on seven hits in 3.0 innings with two walks and two strikeouts in a no-decision. Marty Gair tossed 1.0 shutout inning with one hit allowed. Zuher Yousuf (1-0) shut out the Mighty Mussels in 3.0 innings, allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts to earn the win. Orlando Gonzalez picked up the save with 2.0 shutout frames, three hits allowed, and three strikeouts.

Nori led off each of the first two games of this series with a triple...Vierling threw out the first stolen base attempt he faced in the fourth inning...Phelps and Humphreys picked up their first multi-hit games as professionals...Gonzalez has two saves in his last two outings...Yousuf earned his first professional win on US soil...







