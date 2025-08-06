Duno Delivers, Bullpen Brilliant in 8-5 Wednesday Win

August 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla - Alfredo Duno and Bernard Moon each had three hits, Jacob Friend homered, and the Daytona Tortugas shut down the Jupiter Hammerheads over the final six innings in an 8-5 victory on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Daytona (18-20, 47-57) ripped 15 hits, while Jupiter (15-23, 45-59) was blanked over the final six innings and recorded just one hit in the final six frames against three Daytona relievers.

In the top of the first, Daytona jumped ahead right away. On the first pitch of the game, Kyle Henley beat out an infield single. On the very next delivery, Duno ripped a double off the wall in left-center to score Henley. With two outs, Arnaldo Lantigua doubled down the left field line to score Duno for a 2-0 lead.

One inning, three straight hits began the inning. Bernard Moon doubled, went to third on a bunt hit by Alfredo Alcantara. On his 25th birthday, Peyton Holt stepped up and drilled the first pitch he saw into right field, scoring Moon to push the lead to 3-0.

However, Jupiter broke through with a big bottom of the second. After a one-out walk and infield hit, a two-out walk loaded the bases. The dam then broke, as a passed ball scored the first run, an RBI single from Emilio Barreras scored the second tally, then a wild pitch tied the game. Abrahan Ramirez followed with an RBI single to right to put Jupiter in front 4-3.

An inning later, the Hammerheads added to the lead. Drew Faurot led off with a triple, then scored shortly afterwards on a groundout to stretch the Jupiter lead to 5-3.

Daytona, though, began their push with a two-out rally in the fourth. Henley and Duno singled, then a walk loaded the bases for Drew Davies, who drew a bases-loaded walk to trim the deficit in half.

One inning later, the Tortugas pulled in front. Leadoff off the inning, Friend battled for nine pitches before crushing a 3-2 fastball just inside the right field foul pole for a game-tying home run. Moon then singled and Alcantara reached on an error. After a sacrifice bunt, Henley lifted a sacrifice fly to right to break the tie. Duno then lined his third hit and second double, a shot to right-center, scoring Alcantara for a 7-5 lead.

In the sixth, the Tortugas tacked on their final run. Davies led off with a double, then went to third on a single. Two batters later, Moon's third hit of the night brought in a run to make it 8-5, Daytona.

Tortugas pitching took care of the rest. After his third-inning run, Jacon Edwards (3-2) threw 3.1 innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts and no walks to put himself in line for the win. Drew Peskta followed with 3.0 electric innings, going nine-up, nine-down with four strikeouts.

Gabe Starks came on to protect the three-run lead in the ninth and labored hard, walking a pair and needing 30 pitches to get through the inning. Nonetheless, he kept the clamps down as Jupiter did not score in the ninth either, and the right-hander closed out his fifth save, an 8-5 victory.

Daytona will play game four against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. Pregame coverage from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on MiLB.tv and the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.