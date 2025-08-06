David Smith Delivers Flying Tigers' Third Walk-Off Win of the Homestand

August 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







LAKELAND, FL - David Smith returned from the injured list and delivered the Flying Tigers' third walk-off win of the homestand with a sacrifice fly in the tenth inning to lift Lakeland to a 3-2 victory over the Bradenton Marauders.

Pitching was the story of the night as Travis Kuhn, Ethan Sloan, and Ronny Chalas combined for six scoreless innings out of the bullpen and retired the final 13 Marauders to secure the win. Zack Lee made his 11th start of the season and worked four innings, surrendering two runs on four hits.

Jude Warwick made his Flying Tigers debut and singled on the first pitch that he faced in the second inning. Despite the 1-4 night, the 19-year-old shortstop came around to score the winning run as the extra-innings runner in the tenth. Samuel Gil had a three-hit night at the plate to lead Lakeland, including a first-inning RBI triple to get the scoring started.

There's plenty more fun throughout the week in Tigertown as the Flying Tigers wrap up the homestand with five more games against the Bradenton Marauders. First pitch for Wednesday's game is set for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.