Willhoite's 9th Inning Hit Lifts Mets to 6-4 Win over Tarpons

August 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets exchange congratulations after a win at Tampa

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets exchange congratulations after a win at Tampa(St. Lucie Mets)

TAMPA, Fla. - St. Lucie first baseman Trace Willhoite hit a tiebreaking two-out, two-run single in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Mets to a 6-4 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday evening at the Yankees Complex. The series is now tied 1-1 and the Mets have won 12 of their last 13 road games.

Juan Arnaud worked around a walk in the bottom of the ninth to finish off the victory. Arnaud pitched the final three innings of the game and did not allow a hit or run. He struck out five and earned the victory.

The Mets jumped out to a 4-0 lead through the first two innings. Kevin Villavicencio hit a RBI single in the second inning to make it 3-0 and he later scored after stealing third base on a throwing error by Tampa catcher Ediel Rivera to make it 4-0.

The Tarpons answered in the bottom of the second by scoring three runs off Mets starter Jose Guevara. The Tarpons managed to tie the game 4-4 in the fourth inning when Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek reached on a throwing error by Mets shortstop Antonio Jimenez and Richie Bonomolo Jr. scored.

The Mets bullpen shined over the final five innings. Yuhi Sako pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and Austin Troesser turned in a scoreless sixth inning to start his MiLB rehab assignment.

Villavicencio led the Mets at the plate by going 2 for 3 with a double, walk, RBI and two run. His double to leadoff the ninth helped start the game winning rally.

The Mets (61-42, 27-11) and Tarpons (48-52, 12-23) play the third game of their series at the Yankees Complex on Thursday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.