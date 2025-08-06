Toman, Joseph, Gilliland Collect Multi-Hit Nights in Defeat

August 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were downed by the Palm Beach Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark in game two of a six-game set

RHP Landen Maroudis (1 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 1 K) took the loss.

RHP Lluveres Severino (2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K) fired 2.2 shutout frames in his Class-A debut. He topped out at 96.7 MPH.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-4, 2B, R, BB) tallied his team-leading 23rd multi-hit game of the season, including his 16th double. He hit three balls in play at 95+ MPH off the bat, with his 1st inning single the hardest at 104.3 MPH. Toman has reached base in 18 of his last 19. He's batting .310 in his last 12 games with a .947 OPS. After batting .214 over the first 29 games of the season with a .610 OPS, Toman is batting .283 with a .773 OPS over his last 52 games.

CF Jean Joseph (3-for-4, RBI, BB) logged his first three-hit game of the season, highlighted by an RBI single in the 5th to bring home Dunedin's sole run of the contest. Two of Joseph's hits left the bat at 100+ MPH (101.7, 105).

C Hayden Gilliland (2-for-4, 2 2B) smacked a pair of doubles in his first multi-hit game for Dunedin.







