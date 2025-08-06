Four-Run Second Inning Powers Lakeland to 7-4 Win over Bradenton
August 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release
LAKELAND, FL - The Flying Tigers' bats didn't take long to jump to the occasion on Wednesday night as a four-run second inning powered Lakeland to its third-straight win with the 7-4 victory over the Bradenton Marauders.
Jude Warwick led off the second inning with a double and scored the first of the four runs on a sacrifice fly, but it was Carson Rucker who came through with the biggest hit of the inning with a 108.5 mph single off the wall in left field to plate a pair of runs.
Jatnk Diaz made his Flying Tigers debut and punched out five of the first seven batters that he faced. He finished with 3.2 IP and gave up three runs on a hit and three walks. Eliseo Mota picked up the win as he tossed two scoreless innings in his first outing as a Flying Tiger.
The Flying Tigers look to push the win streak to four with tomorrow's game against the Marauders as we take a trip in the time machine for Throwback Thursday at the ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
