Hammerheads Defeat Tortugas 4-1 on Thursday Night

August 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - Behind strong pitching and timely hitting, the Jupiter Hammerheads (16-23, 46-59) defeated the Daytona Tortugas (18-21, 47-58) by a final score of 4-1 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After a one hour and 42 minute rain delay began Thursday night's game, both teams went scoreless in the first inning between Jupiter starting pitcher Liomar Martinez (W, 4-4) and Daytona starting pitcher Adrian Herrera (L, 5-4).

In the bottom of the second inning, Jupiter got on the scoreboard first thanks to a solo home run by Esmil Valencia which gave the Hammerheads a 1-0 lead. For Valencia, it was his first home run since being traded from the Houston Astros organization in the Jesus Sanchez trade.

Herrera went three innings for Daytona in his start before turning over to the bullpen. Meanwhile, both teams offensively were quiet as Martinez and Ben Brutti out of the Tortugas bullpen put up zeroes on the scoreboard.

Martinez tossed six scoreless innings with only four hits and one walk allowed while striking out seven batters, including his 100th and 101st strikeouts of the season which leads all active pitchers in the Florida State League.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Hammerheads got some insurance runs. Starlyn Caba led off with a single and stole second base. Dillon Head later walked and stole second base to put runners at second and third base. Brutti was charged with a balk which allowed Caba to score. Then, Valencia grounded out to second base to score Head for his second RBI of the night and the Hammerheads took a 3-0 lead after six innings.

After Martinez, Chase Renner (H, 1) made his professional debut on the mound for the Hammerheads. The 13th round draft pick out of Penn State got the first two outs of the top of the seventh inning and recorded his first strikeout, but he hit two batters and issued a walk to load the bases. Samuel Carpio (Sv, 2) came out of the bullpen to finish the frame which he did with a strikeout to leave the bases loaded and not allow an inherited run.

Jupiter extended their lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Against new Daytona pitcher Beau Blanchard, Chris Arroyo reached on an error to lead off the frame and Cam Clayton drew a one-out walk to put two runners on base. With two outs, Caba notched an RBI single to drive in Arroyo and the Hammerheads led 4-0 after seven innings.

Carpio went back out on the mound in the top of the eighth inning and the Tortugas were able to prevent the shutout. With one out, Tyson Lewis drew a walk and Arnaldo Lantigua hit an RBI double to score Lewis to cut the Jupiter lead to 4-1.

Carpio bounced back in the top of the ninth inning and struck out all three hitters to complete the save and secure the 4-1 victory for the Hammerheads. Valencia led the way with two of the four Jupiter hits and two RBIs.

The weekend portion of this series between Jupiter and Daytona continues on Friday, August 8th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from August 7, 2025

