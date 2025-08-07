Tampa Postpones Game against St. Lucie

August 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's doubleheader between the Tampa Tarpons and the St. Lucie Mets has been postponed due to lightning, continuous rainfall and the potential threat of additional inclement weather.

The makeup game from Thursday will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, August 8th, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00 PM. Both games will be 7 innings in regulation. Game Two will begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game One.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for all fans attending the doubleheader on Friday, August 8th.

Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2025 Tarpons regular season home game at "The Tank" at GMS Field.







Florida State League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.