Back-And-Forth Contest Ends in Threshers' Third-Straight Win

August 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, FL - Alirio Ferrebus gave the Clearwater Threshers (57-47, 21-17) a go-ahead run in the third and a crucial insurance run in the ninth inning as the Threshers took down the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (45-58, 18-21) with a 7-6 win on Thursday night at Hammond Stadium. Clearwater looks to secure a series victory when they return for Friday action in Fort Myers.

For the first time this series, the Mighty Mussels got on the board first, scoring on a fielder's choice to take a 1-0 lead after two innings. Clearwater responded in the top of the third inning with a leadoff triple by Dante Nori. He scored on a throwing error by Mighty Mussels' starter Michael Ross to tie the game at one. Robert Phelps followed with a single and stole second base before the first out in the frame. He scored on a single by TJayy Walton that gave the Threshers their first lead of the game. The next batter, Alirio Ferrebus, doubled to center and doubled the Threshers' lead to two runs.

The Mighty Mussels tied the game with a two-run homer in the fourth. They took the lead for the first time with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Luke Davis led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk against newly entered Mighty Mussels reliever Sam Rochard. He advanced to third on a one-out double by Raider Tello before Nolan Beltran walked to load the bases. On an 0-2 pitch to the next batter, Nori, he hit a ground ball to the shortstop. After Beltran was tagged out at second, Nori hustled up the line to beat out the throw to first, allowing Davis to score from third and cut the Fort Myers lead to one. Two pitches later, Phelps sent a bloop single to right as Nori attempted to take second. The single fell in, allowing Tello to score, and Nori raced home from first base to give Clearwater back the lead.

After reversing a strike three call on a check-swing challenge in the top of the ninth, Nathan Humphreys beat out a throw to second for a hustle double to lead off the frame. He moved to third on a groundout to the shortstop before Ferrebus drove him in on a groundout to pad the Threshers' lead to two runs. Fort Myers plated one run in the ninth and had the tying run on second, but the Threshers held on for a 7-6 victory.

Angel Liranzo allowed three runs on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Zack Tukis (5-2) allowed two runs on five hits with one strikeout in 1.1 innings of work ton earn the win. Danny Wilkinson struck out three batters and walked one with one hit allowed in 2.2 shutout innings. Adilson Peralta earned the save with one unearned run allowed on one hit with one strikeout in the ninth.

Liranzo debuted with the Threshers in August at Fort Myers in each of the past two seasons...Nori has tripled and scored in each of the first three games of this series...Phelps recorded the first multi-RBI game of his professional career...He has reached base safely in each of his first three games as a Thresher...Tello tied his career-high with three hits for the sixth time this season...Humphreys' first career double in the ninth secured a three-game hit streak for the rookie...







