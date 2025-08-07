Flying Tigers Fall to Bradenton in High Scoring Affair

August 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, FL - The Flying Tigers' win streak came to a halt in the third game of the series with the Bradenton Marauders with an 8-5 loss.

Jose Urquidy made his second rehab start and worked a perfect first inning with a pair of flyouts and a groundout. Logan Berrier worked the final three innings of the night and kept the Marauders' bats at bay to slow what seemed to be an unstoppable force through the first six frames, striking out three Marauders in his three scoreless innings.

The Flying Tigers attempted to rally in the final three innings, plating a pair in the seventh inning and putting the pressure on with 4 straight hits in the bottom of the ninth inning and pulled within three runs

Stephen Hrustich led the way at the plate with a three-hit night, finishing a home run short of the cycle.

