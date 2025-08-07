Dante Nori Named Phillies Co-Hitter of the Month for July

August 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







After hitting over .300 for the second-straight month, Threshers outfielder Dante Nori has been named the Phillies Co-Hitter of the Month for July 2025, sharing the honor with Anderson Araujo in the DSL. Hitting primarily out of the leadoff spot, Nori compiled a .987 OPS in the month of July, smacking three of his four career home runs with ten RBIs in 21 games for the Threshers. He ended July on an on-base streak that has stretched into August, currently at 13 consecutive games reaching base with four triples over his last 13 games, two of them in July. Dante finished second among all Florida State Leaguers with a .446 on-base percentage, and tied for second with two triples this past month. Dante Nori connects on one of his two hits in a June tilt against Dunedin. Nathan Ray

Nori was hitting .231 after the first two months of the season, and now has raised his batting average above .270. His vast improvement at the plate is almost as impressive as his fielding, where Nori has made 80 starts in the outfield this season without making a single error. He remained perfect in the field after 46 total chances in 161.2 innings in the outfield in July, his second most in both categories in a given month for this season. Nori's success has helped revitalize the Threshers, who finished July with a 13-8 record and now stand 2.5 games ahead of the Mighty Mussels for first place in the FSL West Second Half Standings. Dante Nori fields a ground ball in centerfield at BayCare Ballpark.







Florida State League Stories from August 7, 2025

Dante Nori Named Phillies Co-Hitter of the Month for July - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.