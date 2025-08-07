Mets, Tarpons Postponed on Thursday
August 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Thursday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Tampa Tarpons at the Yankees Complex was postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Friday. Game 1 is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
