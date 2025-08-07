Mets, Tarpons Postponed on Thursday

August 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Thursday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Tampa Tarpons at the Yankees Complex was postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Friday. Game 1 is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.