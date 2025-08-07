Thursday's Contest Between Dunedin and Palm Beach Postponed

August 7, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - Thursday night's contest between the Dunedin Blue Jays and Palm Beach Cardinals at TD Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, August 8th beginning at 5 p.m., with gates opening at 4:00 p.m.

All paid tickets for August 7th, 2025, may be exchanged for any future 2025 Dunedin Blue Jays home game. Tickets are available at DunedinBlueJays.com.







