Lantigua Doubles Twice, Lorduy Locks Down in Series Finale

July 31, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Arnaldo Lantigua doubled twice and David Lorduy tied a career high in strikeouts in his longest outing of the year as the Daytona Tortugas defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 4-2 on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (16-15, 45-52) held Palm Beach (16-15, 48-48) to just two hits, the fewest allowed by the Tortugas this year, and no earned runs.

The early innings belonged to the two starting pitchers. Lorduy struck out four over the first two innings as he retired the first six men. In the third, though, Palm Beach mounted a threat as the first two reached on a hit batter and a walk. Lorduy, though, retired the next three, including a pair of strikeouts to end the inning, keeping the game scoreless.

Lorduy followed by erasing a leadoff hit batter in the fourth on a strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play. He then returned for the fifth for the first time this season. After allowing his first hit to open the inning, a one-out error put two on and chased Lorduy for Ben Brutti, who escaped the jam with a strikeout and groundout.

Lorduy went a season-high 4.1 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit and one walk, while hitting two batters and tying a career high with seven strikeouts.

Daytona had no baserunners in the first four frames as Palm Beach starter Jacob Odle dominated. That changed in the fifth, though, as Myles Smith led off with a single, then went to third on a Bernard Moon hit, though Moon was thrown out at second. After a walk, Lantigua doubled down the third base line to bring home Smith for a 1-0 Tortugas lead.

In the sixth, though, the defense wilted as two straight errors began the inning. Jose Suarez then doubled in both runners to bring in a pair of runs, giving the Cardinals the lead. Palm Beach then loaded the bases with two outs, but Victor Diaz came out of the 'pen and left the loaded.

Diaz (3-1) followed with a 1-2-3 seventh including a pair of strikeouts to finish off 1.1 perfect innings of relief that set the stage for Daytona's winning rally.

With two outs in the seventh, Lantigua doubled for the second time, then Jacob Friend walked. Lantigua then motored home on a wild pitch to tie the game. Kyle Henley followed with an RBI single to left-center, scoring Friend to put the Tortugas ahead 3-2.

Gabe Starks then entered for the eighth and held the line, allowing a two-out walk, but nothing more in a scoreless inning.

Daytona then took advantage of a Palm Beach miscue in the eighth. With one out, Malvin Valdez legged out a pinch-hit infield single, then went to third on a bobbled ground ball. Peyton Holt followed with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly to score Valdez, pushing the lead to two runs.

Starks returned for the ninth and left no doubt with a 1-2-3 inning, securing a six-out save and a 4-2 victory.

Daytona will hit the road Friday night to begin a three-game series in Port St. Lucie against the St. Lucie Mets. First pitch from Clover Park is scheduled for 6:10 p.m., while pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on MiLB.tv and the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:00 p.m.

