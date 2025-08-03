Alcantara Homers as Late Push Falls Short

August 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla - Alfredo Alcantara swatted a home run to kick off a five-run rally in the last two innings, but the St. Lucie Mets built a nine-run lead and held off the Daytona Tortugas 9-5 on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park.

St. Lucie (26-10, 60-41) won three of four against Daytona (17-18, 46-55) this series and also finished the season series 20-10 against the Tortugas, who were just 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position in the game.

In the first inning, a pair of singles put runners on the corners with one out for Daytona, but an attempt to score on a flyout to right was thwarted, and a 9-2 double play ended the inning.

St. Lucie then turned around and scored the game's first run in the bottom of the inning when Rafael Ortega doubled to begin the inning, moved to third on a second hit, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jeremy Rodriguez.

An inning later, the Mets added to the lead. Two singles began the inning, then a groundout advanced both runners into scoring position. A wild pitch followed, scoring Randy Guzman for a 2-0 lead.

Daytona started each of the first three innings with leadoff singles against St. Lucie starter Jose Chirinos, but were unable to turn those into runs.

Meanwhile, the Mets blew the game open in the fourth and fifth. In the fourth, Ortega drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run, then Jeremy Rodriguez doubled the lead with a three-run double to stretch the lead to 6-0.

St. Lucie added more in the fifth. A walk and single preceded a two-run triple by John Bay, who came home on a groundout off the bat of AJ Salgado, digging Daytona's hole to 9-0.

Daytona's offense stayed stagnant through seven innings, but finally began a push in the eighth. Alcantara, in his first at-bat of the day, swatted a leadoff home run to left-center. Two walks and an error loaded the bases for Dayne Leonard, who drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a second run. A wild pitch then brought home Drew Davies to trim the deficit to 9-3.

In the ninth, a pair of leadoff walks began the inning, then Arnaldo Lantigua stroked a two-run double to left-center, bringing the Tortugas within shouting distance. However, the next three men were retired as the rally fell short, 9-5.

Daytona will have Monday off before continuing the road trip with a seven-game road trip to Jupiter that begins with a doubleheader on Tuesday. The resumption of a July 13 suspended game will pick up in the bottom of the second at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, with game two to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Pregame coverage from Clover Park with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on MiLB.tv and the Tortugas Radio Network at 3:25 p.m.

