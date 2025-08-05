Tortugas Swept in Tuesday Twinbill in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla- The Daytona Tortugas were held to just four runs over two games as the Jupiter Hammerheads won the resumption of a suspended game 6-1, then took the second contest as well, 6-3, on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter (15-22, 47-58) have now five straight, while Daytona (17-20, 46-57) has now started a season-high 11-game road trip with losses in five of their first six games.

The suspended game resumed with the bases loaded and two outs for Daytona in a scoreless game, but a strikeout ended the inning to start the day.

In the third, Jupiter took the lead as Daytona was beset by bad luck. With two outs and a runner at first, an infield hit extended the inning. After a double steal, PJ Morlando's slow roller to second went for another infield hit, which was compounded by an error, resulting in two runs. Carter Johnson followed with a bloop single to center, scoring Morlando for a 3-0 lead, as the Hammerheads scraped together four hits, none of which registered an exit velocity above 85 mph.

The Tortugas put two on with one out in the fourth, but that frame was ended by a double play ball. Jupiter then turned around and added another run on an Abrahan Ramirez RBI single to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Daytona could not stop the Jupiter offense in subsequent innings. Morlando led off the fifth inning with a solo homer to right. One inning later, Dillon Head stroked an RBI single that stretched the Jupiter lead to 6-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Tortugas finally cracked the scoreboard. Jacob Friend stroked his second hit of the game with one out and proceeded to third on a balk and a passed ball. With two outs, Malvin Valdez chopped a base hit up the middle, scoring Friend to cut the lead to 6-1.

That would be the final run of game one as neither team scored over the remainder of game one, which Jupiter won 6-1.

In the second contest, Daytona jumped in front early. Walks to Alfredo Duno and Tyson Lewis opened the game before a sacrifice bunt moved them both into scoring position. Arnaldo Lantigua followed by chopping a base hit into left field, scoring both runners to put the Tortugas ahead 2-0.

After a pair of scoreless innings, Jupiter broke through in the third. With one out, back-to-back walks set up three straight RBI singles, as Drew Faurot, Max Williams, and Dillon Head all came through, giving the Hammerheads a 3-2 lead.

Jupiter starter Michael Perez settled down after the first and struck out six batters over the second through four frames, but the Tortugas rallied in the fifth. Infield singles by Drew Davies and Dayne Leonard opened the inning, then both moved to third on a balk. With one out, Duno's check-swing roller to first scored Davies, tying the game at three apiece.

The Hammerheads immediately regained the lead, though, in the bottom of the fifth. Three straight hits began the inning, with Williams ripping an RBI single and a fielder's choice bringing home a second run. In the sixth, four straight one-out singles brought home another run on Faurot's RBI single.

Trailing 6-3, the Tortugas loaded the bases in the seventh and final inning of game two, drawing three straight two-out walks. However, a strikeout ended the contest as the Tortugas suffered the doubleheader sweep.

Daytona will play game three against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Pregame coverage from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on MiLB.tv and the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







