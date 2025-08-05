Late Rally Falls Short in Suspended Game, Offense Quiet in Nightcap

August 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays dropped the continuation of a suspended game from July 13, 3-1, then fell to the Palm Beach Cardinals, 8-2, in the regularly scheduled matchup on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark to open the series.

LHP Mason Olson (3.1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 4 K) picked up the suspended game by firing 3.1 frames of one-run ball with four strikeouts. Olsen faced the minimum over his three innings. Both runs he allowed came into score after his departure.

RHP Holden Wilkerson (4 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 K) took the loss in the night cap.

2B Maddox Latta (2-for-4, R) tallied the second multi-hit game of his professional career. He's hit safely in four of his first five pro games and reached base in all five.

SS Josh Kasevich (2-for-3, RBI) logged a pair of hits including an RBI single in the 4th in his first game on MiLB rehab assignment.







Florida State League Stories from August 5, 2025

