Mets Comeback Bid Falls Short in 5-4 Loss at Tampa
August 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons raced out to a 5-0 lead and held on to beat the St. Lucie Mets 5-4 in the series opener between the teams on Tuesday night at the Yankees Complex next to George Steinbrenner Field.
The Mets were being shut out through eight innings until Daiverson Gutierrez got the Mets on the board with a run-scoring ground out for the second out of the ninth. After Trace Willhoite singled and Yonatan Henriquez walked to keep the game alive, John Bay hit a three-run homer to make it a 5-4 game. It was the first pro home run of Bay's career.
Jackson Fristoe replaced Chris Veach on the mound for the Tarpons and got AJ Salgado to fly out to right field to end the game.
The loss snapped the Mets 11-game road winning streak.
The Tarpons offense produced 15 hits, including 10 off Mets starter Daviel Hurtado in his 4.0 innings of work. Hurtado was charged with four runs, but only one was earned, as the Mets committed four errors in the game.
Tarpons leadoff hitter Juan Matheus went 3 for 5 and scored two runs. No. 3 hitter Roderick Arias was also 3 for 5 with two RBI.
Tarpons starter Henry Lalane limited the Mets to one hit over 4.0 scoreless innings. The Mets only had three hits through eight innings then three more in the ninth.
Antonio Jimenez went 2 for 4 in the loss. He was the only Met with multiple hits.
Eli Ankeney and Ernesto Mercedes each turned in a scoreless inning from the Mets bullpen.
Tampa reliever Jack Sokol pitched 2.0 scoreless innings behind Lalane to get the win.
The Mets (60-42, 26-11) and Tarpons (48-51, 12-22) play the second game of their series at the Yankees Complex on Wednesday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie Mets pitcher Eli Ankeney
