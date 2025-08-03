Mets Shell Tortugas 9-5 to Earn Series Victory

August 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets hammered the Daytona Tortugas 9-5 on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park to clinch a 3-1 series victory. The Mets finished the season series against Daytona with a 20-10 record.

The Mets scored their first two runs of the game in the first two innings on a sac fly and a wild pitch. They broke the game open with four runs in the fourth inning. Jeremy Rodriguez cleared the bases with a three-run double off Victor Diaz to put the Mets up 6-0.

John Bay laced a two-run triple in the fifth inning against Ben Brutti to increase the lead to 8-0. Bay scored on the ensuing ground out by AJ Salagado.

That was more than enough offense for Mets starter Jose Chirinos, who worked around leadoff hits in each of the first three innings to pitch 5.0 scoreless innings. Chirinos scattered four hits, did not walk a batter and struck out six.

The Tortugas scored three runs in the eighth off Estarlin Escalante and two more in the ninth against Yuhi Sako in his team debut, but Sako was able to finish off the game.

Bay went 2 for 3 with the triple, a single, walk, two RBI and two runs scored. He also threw out a runner at home plate from right field in the first inning.

Randy Guzman went 2 for 4 with a double and a run.

Rafael Ortega was 1 for 3 with a double, walk, RBI and two runs as he continued his minor league rehab assignment.

The Mets have won 11 of their last 12 games. In all 11 wins they've scored at least six runs.

The Mets (26-10, 60-41) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they start a six-game road series at the Tampa Tarpons. First pitch on Tuesday from the Yankees Complex is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







