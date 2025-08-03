Marauders Shut out in Series Finale with Clearwater

August 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - The Marauders were shutout for the third time this weekend after their 4-0 loss to the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park.

Clearwater opened scoring early as Alrio Ferrebus powered an RBI double to push them ahead 1-0 in the top of the first.

Clearwater tacked on another run in the top of the fifth when Nikau Pouaka-Grego lined an RBI double to left to extend their lead to 2-0.

Reliever Greiber Mendez was solid in relief for Bradenton, tossing 3.1 innings of one-run ball. Alexis Torres followed with 2.2 innings without allowing a run.

Clearwater tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth on consecutive bases-loaded walks before recording the game's final three outs in the bottom of the frame.

The Marauders struggled at the plate, notching six singles with no extra-base hits. They finished the day 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Catcher Edgleen Perez was a bright spot for Bradenton, going 2-for-3 with a walk in his first game with the Pirates organization after being acquired from the New York Yankees in the David Bednar trade. Yordany De Los Santos also went 2-for-4.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 47-55 and 17-19 in the second half. Clearwater moved to 54-47 and 18-17 in the second half. After a day off on Monday, the Marauders travel to Lakeland to begin a six-game series with the Flying Tigers. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







