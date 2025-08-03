Threshers Blank Bradenton in Finale to Take Series

August 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - For the third time this week, the Clearwater Threshers (54-47, 18-17) shut out the Bradenton Marauders (47-55, 18-18) clinching the series win with a 4-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park. The Threshers will head to Fort Myers for a six-game series between the top two teams in contention for the second-half crown, beginning against the Mighty Mussels on Tuesday night.

Dante Nori began the game by drawing a leadoff walk against major league rehabber Chase Shugart. He advanced to second on a ground out and scored on a double to deep center field by Alirio Ferrebus to open the scoring for the Threshers. The lead stayed at one until the top of the fifth inning, which began with a leadoff single by Luke Davis. With one out in the frame, Nikau Pouaka-Grego ripped a double into the left-center field gap that plated Davis from first and doubled the Threshers' advantage.

The first five batters of the top of the ninth reached for Clearwater, beginning with back-to-back singles by Juan Villavicencio and Luke Davis. Each of the next three batters drew a walk, with Manolfi Jimenez loading the bases and Pouaka-Grego and Dante Nori each driving in a run on bases-loaded walks to double the Threshers' lead to four runs.

Juan Amarante allowed five hits and one walk in 4.2 innings of a no-decision with three strikeouts. Adilson Peralta retired all four batters he faced with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Danny Wilkinson tossed 1.2 shutout frames with three strikeouts, one hit and one walk allowed. Orlando Gonzalez

Two of Pouaka-Grego's three multi-hit games in 2025 have come within the last week...Bradenton did not score a single run off one of the Threshers' starting pitchers during the four-game series...Gonzalez earned his first save as a Thresher...All three Threshers wins this series were shutouts...Davis secured his second multi-hit game as a Thresher...Pouka-Grego drove in multiple runs for the fourth time this season...The Threshers will travel to Fort Myers on Tuesday, August 5, to begin a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 7:05 pm.







