Hechavarria Dominates, Tibbitts Tallies Four Hits in Extra-Inning Victory

August 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays downed the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in 11 innings, 7-1, on Sunday afternoon at Hammond Stadium in their series finale.

Knotted up at 1-1 through ten, the Blue Jays sent nine batters to the plate in the 11th inning and pushed across six runs, marking their fourth extra innings win of the year.

RHP Silvano Hechavarria (5 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K) hurled five shutout frames with four hits, one walk, and six strikeouts. Sunday marked Hechavarria's third consecutive scoreless start, spanning 16.1 innings over which he's fanned 17 and walked two. Over his last four outings, the Blue Jays No. 26 prospect has allowed one run in 19.1 frames (0.47 ERA) with 23 strikeouts and a 0.83 WHIP.

RHP Nate LaRue (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 1 K) fired hitless 9th and 10th innings of work to keep Fort Myers off the board en route to collecting his second win of the season. Over his last eight appearances, LaRue has thrown to a 1.88 ERA in 14.1 innings.

C Brock Tibbitts (4-for-5, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 R) tallied his first professional four-hit game, highlighted by a two-run double in the 11th inning to extend Dunedin's lead. He joins JR Freethy as the second Blue Jay to record four hits in a game this season. Tibbitts logged his fourth multi-hit game and fourth multi-RBI game of the season.







