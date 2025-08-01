Late Damage Derails Strong Start by Cates, Jays Blanked by Mussels

FORT MYERS, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were blanked by the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in a 4-0 loss on Friday night at Hammond Stadium in game one of a three-game set.

RHP Austin Cates (4.2 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 K) yielded three runs in 4.2 frames despite not allowing a hit until the 5 th inning, when all three runs came across. Cates did not allow a hit over his first 16 batters faced. Two of the three runs to Cates name scored following his exit. Cates was handed his first loss since April 30. Over his last 13 games (11 starts), Cates has posted a 2.03 ERA in 57.2 innings with 58 strikeouts.

RHP Daniel Guerra (3.1 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 5 K) allowed one run over 3.1 innings in relief with five strikeouts. Over his last six appearances, Guerra has pitched to a 2.14 ERA in 21 innings with 21 strikeouts. In eight games out of the bullpen this season, Guerra owns a 2.08.

3B Manuel Beltre (2-for-4, 2B) tallied his team-leading 19 th multi-hit game of the season, including his team-leading 18 th double.







