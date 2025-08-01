Stafura Shines, Marauders Swept in Doubleheader with Threshers

August 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders were shutout in both games of their doubleheader, falling 3-0 and 9-0 to the Clearwater Threshers at LECOM Park on Friday night.

After both results, Bradenton enters Saturday trailing Clearwater by 1.5 games for the FSL West's final playoff spot.

Right hander Owen Kellington got the start in game one and was stout, tossing three shutout innings while fanning two. The outing marked his first game started since the 2023 season.

Both teams held the game scoreless through the first five frames until Clearwater pushed across two in the sixth and one in the seventh to earn the 3-0 victory.

Infielder Sammy Stafura made his Pirates-organization debut, going 3-for-4 while finishing a home run short of the cycle. Stafura was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds organization on Wednesday.

In game two of the twin bill, Clearwater jumped out in front early with a six-run second inning. Throughout the contest, Bradenton's offense recorded two hits and finished 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. They tacked on three more runs over the game's final innings.

With the two losses, Bradenton fell to 46-54 and 16-18 in the second half. Clearwater moved to 53-46 and 17-16 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







