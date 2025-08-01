Bradenton Marauders to Host Back to School Night

The Bradenton Marauders and the School District of Manatee County are stepping up to the plate to host a Back to School Night that's sure to be a home run for families across the community. The event will take place on Saturday, August 2, at LECOM Park. The first 500 children (ages 12 and under) through the gates will score a free Marauders-themed backpack, with additional backpacks available thanks to generous donations from community partners. The evening will also include fun-filled activities like face painting, balloon art, and the chance for kids to run the bases after the final out.

Nearly 5,000 tickets have already been RSVP'd by Manatee County families, proving this event is sure to be a grand slam.

WHO: More than 30 local organizations will be on hand offering back-to-school resources, helping families round all the bases as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

WHEN: Saturday, August 2 at 6:30 p.m. Gates open to the general public at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: LECOM Park, 1611 9th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205







