Threshers Blank Bradenton in Both Games of Doubleheader

August 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (53-46, 17-16) shut out the Bradenton Marauders (46-54, 16-18) in two games of a doubleheader, taking game one 3-0 and game two 9-0 on Friday evening at LECOM Park. The Threshers look to claim the series win when they return for a nine-inning game on Saturday.

Game one stayed scoreless until the sixth inning, beginning with a one-out triple by Dante Nori. He scored the game's first run on an RBI single by John Spikerman with one out in the frame. After the second out, TJayy Walton tripled to center to plate Spikerman and double the Threshers' advantage. Juan Villavicencio began the next inning with a double off Bradenton reliever Magdiel Cotto. He moved to third on a single from Tyler Pettorini before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Manolfi Jimenez to bump the Threshers' lead to three runs. Bradenton put a runner on board in the seventh, but the Threshers' bullpen kept the shutout intact and finished game one with a 3-0 victory

Ryan Dromboski went 4.2 shutout innings with five hits, two walks, and nine strikeouts allowed in a no-decision. Luis Avila (3-0) struck out four of the five batters he faced in 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the win. Danyony Pulido picked up the save with one walk allowed in a scoreless and hitless seventh inning.

WP: Luke Gabrysh (4-4, 3.42)

LP: Zander Mueth (0-4, 7.45)

In the second game, the Threshers scored first on a massive second inning rally, beginning with a leadoff walk by Kodey Shojinaga. He moved to third on an error by Bradenton first baseman Richard Ramirez that allowed Juan Villavicencio to reach first. Tyler Pettorini followed with a triple to clear the bases and give the Threshers the game's first two runs. On the very next pitch, Manolfi Jimenez singled in Pettorini to make it 3-0. The next two batters reached for the Threshers, with a single by Nikau Pouaka-Grego and walk to Dante Nori loading the bases before the first out in the frame.

After the first out in the bottom of the second, Alirio Ferrebus was hit by a pitch from Marauders starter Zander Mueth with the bases loaded to pad the Threshers' lead. With two outs in the inning, Shojinaga came up to bat for the second time in the frame, this time facing Marauders reliever Adolfo Oviedo, and ripped an RBI single to plate two runs and finish the bottom of the second inning with a six-run advantage.

The game stayed at 6-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Pettorini started a small rally with a one-out single. He stole second base before Jimenez walked and moved to third on a base hit by Pouaka-Grego. Nori followed with a sacrifice fly to deep left centerfield, driving in Pettorini and bringing the Threshers' lead up to seven runs.

Ferrebus was hit by a pitch again to start the bottom of the sixth inning. He moved to second on a wild pitch by Marauders reliever Jack Noble, and to third on a single by Shojinaga that loaded the bases after TJayy Walton drew a walk. Juan Villavicencio followed with a deep fly ball to left centerfield that turned into a sacrifice fly when Ferrebus tagged and scored from third. With two outs in the frame, Jimenez singled up the middle to drive in Walton, extending the Threshers' lead to nine runs. Despite Bradenton putting two runners on in the seventh, the Threshers shut the door and completed their second shutout win 9-0, to cap a shutout twin bill.

Luke Gabrysh (4-4) tossed 5.0 shutout frames with five strikeouts, four walks, and one hit allowed to earn the win. Camron Hill finished the final 2.0 innings with one hit and three walks allowed and struck out three batters.

Dromboski struck out a career-high tying nine batters for the second time this season...Pettorini picked up his first career hit on an infield single in the sixth inning of game one...He picked up his first career multi-hit game, run, RBI, steal, and extra base hit in game two...Since game two was a makeup game from July 24, the Threshers were the home team in the second game...Jimenez recorded his first multi-RBI game as a Thresher in game two...Shojinaga has a double-digit on-base streak for the third time this season...The Threshers will return to Bradenton on Saturday, August 2, to continue a four-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Saturday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.