Mets Hold off Tortugas, Win 6-3 for 9th Consecutive Victory

August 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets outfielder Rafael Ortega

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets outfielder Rafael Ortega(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets held off the Daytona Tortugas 6-3 on Friday night at Clover Park to win their ninth consecutive game. The nine straight wins are the most for the Mets since they won nine in a row from June 26-July 5, 2014.

The Mets jumped out to a 4-0 lead after four innings. The Tortugas scored single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to cut their deficit to 4-3. Gregori Louis was in a jam with one out in the eighth inning with the tying run on third base and the go-ahead run on third base. Louis buckled down and got a shallow fly out then struck out Alfredo Duno to end the inning to keep the Mets in the lead.

The Mets put the game away in the bottom of the eighth on a RBI double by Yonatan Henriquez and a RBI single by Trace Willhoite. Louis pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to nail down the save.

Rafael Ortega continued his MiLB rehab assignment and went 3 for 5 with a home run.

Mets third round draft pick Antonio Jimenez picked up his first pro hit with a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning that put the Mets up 4-0.

Mets starter Jonathan Jimenez pitched 3.0 shutout innings. His start was cut short by a 1 hour and 6 minute lightning delay in the bottom of the third inning.

Christian Rodriguez took over for Jimenez and gave up one unearned run over 2.1 innings to get the win.

Daiverson Gutierrez went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles. Trey Snyder was 1 for 3 with a single, walk and a run.

The Mets (24-9, 58-40) and Tortugas (16-16, 45-53) will play a single admission doubleheader on Saturday at Clover Park. First pitch for game 1 is set for 4:00 p.m. It's Pirate Night at the ballpark. There will be postgame fireworks after game 2 concludes.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.