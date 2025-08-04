Guzman Named FSL Player of the Week

August 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets 1B/OF Randy Guzman at bat

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced today that St. Lucie Mets 1B/OF Randy Guzman has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for the week of July 28-August 3.

Guzman appeared in six games for St. Lucie last week and went 11 for 25 with one home run, five doubles, eight RBI and five runs scored. He posted a slash line of .440/.440/.760 with a 1.200 OPS.

In Saturday's 6-1 game 2 victory over Daytona, Guzman went 2 for 3 with a homer, double and four RBI. He followed that up by going 2 for 4 with a double in the Sunday finale against the Tortugas.

Guzman just finished his first full week with St. Lucie. He was promoted to the team from the FCL Mets on July 25th.

Guzman is the second Met in a row to win FSL Player of the Week. Nick Roselli took the honor last week. Former pitcher Wellington Aracena won FSL Pitcher of the Week twice and was the FSL June Pitcher of the Month. Outfielder A.J. Ewing was the FSL Player of the Month for April.

Guzman, 20, was signed by the Mets as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in 2022.

