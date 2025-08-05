Marauders Walked off in Ten-Inning Battle with Flying Tigers

August 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders fell 3-2 in ten innings in their series opener with the Lakeland Flying Tigers at Publix Field on Tuesday night.

Bradenton opened scoring early when Yordany De Los Santos reached on an error, stole second and scored on an RBI double from Edward Florentino, pushing them ahead 1-0.

In the bottom of the first, Lakeland answered back when pushing across two runs on an RBI triple from Samuel Gil and RBI groundout off the bat of Ricardo Hurtado.

Still trailing by one in the top of the fifth, Jeral Toledo led off the frame by punishing a solo shot to right to even the score at 2-2. The homer marked his second of the campaign, and first as a left-handed hitter.

Marauders starter Clevari Tejada settled in after a tricky first inning. The righty matched a career high with six innings of work while punching out four Lakeland hitters.

After both sides kept the game scoreless through the ninth, the Marauders were unable to bring home the automatic runner from second in the top of the tenth.

In the bottom of the frame, Jude Warwick was placed on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. With one out, David Smith sent a sacrifice fly to right to earn Lakeland the 3-2 win in walk-off fashion.

Reliever Yullian Quintana was brilliant out of the pen, tossing 3.2 innings with six strikeouts. He only allowed the one unearned run that won Lakeland the game.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 47-56 and 17-20 in the second half. Lakeland moved to 63-37 and 25-11 in the second half. The two return to Publix Field on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







