Jupiter Earns Double Header Sweep against Daytona Tuesday Night

August 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (15-22; 44-58) complete the double header sweep against the Daytona Tortugas (17-20; 46-57) with a 6-1 victory in game one (which was the completion of a suspended game at Daytona on July 13th) and a 6-3 victory in seven innings in game two on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Hammerheads are 6-0 in August with a season-high six-game active win streak in the month as well.

* resumption of suspended game from July 13th at Daytona

The game resumed with a 0-0 score in the bottom of the second inning. Daytona had the bases loaded with two outs. Jupiter relief pitcher Aiden May (W, 1-1) struck out Alfredo Alcantara to end the inning and send the Hammerheads to the plate.

Jupiter carried that momentum to the plate as they struck for three runs in the top of the third inning. Abrahan Ramirez and Dillon Head reached scoring position with two outs after a pair of singles against Daytona relief pitcher Reynardo Cruz (L, 2-1) and a double steal. PJ Morlando poked an RBI infield single to score Ramirez to give the Hammerheads the lead. A throwing error by Daytona second baseman Bernard Moon allowed Head to score and moved Morlando to second base. Morlando then came home on a Carter Johnson RBI single to give Jupiter a 3-0 lead.

After May provided a shutdown bottom of the third inning, the Hammerheads went back to work in the top of the fourth inning. Cam Clayton was hit by a pitch and Carlos Sanchez walked to start the inning. Clayton scored on an RBI single by Ramirez to extend Jupiter's lead to 4-0.

Once again, May held the Tortugas in check in the bottom of the fourth inning while Jupiter's offense continued to produce in the top of the fifth inning. Morlando crushed a solo home run to right field to lead off the inning which was his fourth home run of the year left the bat at 107.9 miles-per-hour and travelled 359 feet and gave the Hammerheads a 5-0 lead.

This trend continued as May and Kevin Vaupel (H, 4) kept Daytona off the board in the bottom of the fifth while Jupiter added another run in the top of the sixth inning. Starlyn Caba started the frame with a walk against Daytona relief pitcher Mike Villani. After he advanced to third base on a stolen base and a wild pitch, Caba scored on an RBI single to Head to stretch Jupiter's lead to 6-0.

Daytona got their first and only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jacob Friend singled against Vaupel with one out. After he advanced to third on a balk and passed ball by Jupiter catcher Carlos Sanchez, he scored on an RBI single by Malvin Valdez to trim Daytona's deficit to 6-1.

Pitching settled in to put up zeroes to finish the game. Vaupel finished with just one run allowed and three strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings. Carson Laws made his pro debut in the bottom of the ninth inning and struck out the side on 12 pitches to finish off Jupiter's fifth consecutive win by a 6-1 final score.

* originally scheduled game for August 5th

Daytona got on the board with two runs in the top of the first inning to start the game. Jupiter starting pitcher Michael Perez started the game with a pair of walks to Alfredo Duno and Tyson Lewis. After Alfredo Alcantara advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt, Arnaldo Lantigua brought both of them home with a two-RBI single to give Daytona their first lead of the day at 2-0.

The score remained until the bottom of the third inning against Daytona starting pitcher Cole Schoenwetter. With one out, Starlyn Caba and Matthew Etzel, who made his Marlins organization debut and a rehab appearance, both drew walks. Then, Drew Faurot, the third-round draft pick out of Florida State in his professional debut, recorded his first professional hit which was an RBI single to score Caba. Max Williams, the fourth-round draft pick this year also from Florida State, matched Faurot with an RBI single to score Etzel for his professional hit to tie the game. Dillon Head broke the tie with the third consecutive RBI single to put the Hammerheads on top by a 3-2 score.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Daytona got back on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning. With runners at second and third base with one out, Alfredo Duno drove in a run on an RBI groundout and tied the game 3-3.

Perez finished his start with 4 2/3 innings pitched and three runs allowed on four hits and two walks while he also recorded six strikeouts in a no-decision.

Jupiter responded immediately in the bottom of the fifth inning to regain the lead. Etzel led off with a single and Faurot followed with his first professional double to put runners at second and third base with no outs. Williams drove in Etzel on an RBI single to put the Hammerheads back on top. Head capped the scoring with an RBI fielder's choice to score Faurot to give Jupiter a 5-3 lead.

The Hammerheads added another run in the bottom of the sixth inning for some extra insurance. Jupiter hit four-straight singles, including an RBI single by Faurot to score Victor Ortega to extend their lead to 6-3.

Juan Reynoso (W, 5-2) provided 1 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts in relief. Cannon Pickell (H, 1) made his professional debut on the mound in the top of the seventh inning and struck out two batters but also walked three batters. Jake Faherty (Sv, 5) struck out the final batter of the game to lock down the 6-3 win and the double header sweep of Daytona on Tuesday night.

Faurot finished his debut 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs and two RBIs. Head and Williams both finished his debut 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. It is the second double header sweep of the season and month after sweeping Palm Beach in a double header back on Saturday, August 2nd.

The series between Jupiter and Daytona continues on Wednesday, August 6th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jupiter Hammerheads broadcast coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on the MiLB App, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Hammerheads Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.