Arias, Matheus Help Tarpons Take Series Opener, 5-4

August 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Henry Lalane

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons pitcher Henry Lalane(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons built a five-run cushion and held on just long enough to outlast the St. Lucie Mets, 5-4, Tuesday night at "The Tank." Henry Lalane was spotless in his second Single-A start of the season, while Roderick Arias and Juan Matheus each collected three hits in the victory.

Lalane, who ranks as the New York Yankees' 11th ranked prospect according to MLB.com, was untouchable, retiring eight of the first ten batters he faced. The left-hander tossed four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out two in an efficient outing.

The Tarpons offense gave Lalane early support, beginning with a first-inning RBI single by Arias. Tampa added one more in the second, as Tyler Wilson drew a leadoff walk and later scored on Matheus' RBI single to shallow center.

Two innings later, Tampa's lead grew to 4-0 when Marshall Toole reached on a single and eventually scored on a Matheus grounder that was thrown away. Arias followed with his second RBI knock of the night, sneaking a grounder through the right side.

In the sixth, Josue Gonzalez doubled to start the inning and scored easily on Matheus' third hit of the night - a sharp single into the right-center field gap to give Tampa a 5-0 advantage.

Jack Sokol relieved Lalane and threw two scoreless innings to earn the win, while Cade Austin followed with a clean seventh and eighth. But things got tense in the ninth.

The Mets stormed back with a four-run rally, punctuated by a three-run blast by John Bay to bring St. Lucie within one. With the tying run at the plate, Jackson Fristoe entered and slammed the door, earning his second save of the season.

The Tarpons look to carry the momentum into Wednesday's matchup, with Sunayro Martina projected to start on the mound.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.