Mets Take Game 1, Weather Postpones Game 2

August 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons put together some late offense but couldn't overcome an early deficit on Friday night, falling to the St. Lucie Mets, 10-4, at "The Tank." The two clubs were slated for a doubleheader, but incoming weather and poor field conditions forced the nightcap to be moved to Saturday.

Roderick Arias led the Tarpons with a pair of hits, including a run-scoring single in the seventh, while Willy Montero drove in two with a sixth-inning double. Marshall Toole also chipped in with a base hit and a run scored.

Jose M. Rodriguez worked into the fifth inning in his second start for Tampa, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits. The Mets struck first in the second on a wild pitch, then capitalized on defensive miscues and stolen bases to add runs in the third and fifth before opening a 7-0 lead in the sixth.

Tampa finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth. Arias reached on an error, and after a walk to Enmanuel Tejeda, Montero ripped a two-run double through the right side to cut the deficit to 7-2.

The Mets responded with three more runs in the seventh, but the Tarpons kept battling. Josue Gonzalez reached on an error, and Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek worked a walk to set up Arias, who lined a single to left-center to score two and make it 10-4. Arias then swiped third, but the Mets bullpen escaped further damage.

The Tarpons continue their homestand Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader against St. Lucie. Game One's first pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at "The Tank."







Florida State League Stories from August 8, 2025

