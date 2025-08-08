Marauders vs Flying Tigers Postponed
FSL Bradenton Marauders

Marauders vs Flying Tigers Postponed

August 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release


Lakeland, FL. - Tonight's game between the Bradenton Marauders and Lakeland Flying Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Game two will follow after the conclusion of game one. Both contests will be seven innings.

Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

Check out the Bradenton Marauders Statistics



Florida State League Stories from August 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central