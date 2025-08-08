Marauders vs Flying Tigers Postponed

August 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Lakeland, FL. - Tonight's game between the Bradenton Marauders and Lakeland Flying Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Game two will follow after the conclusion of game one. Both contests will be seven innings.

Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







