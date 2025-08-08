Gabrysh Seals Series Win in 6.0 Dominant Innings

August 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







FORT MYERS, FL - Luke Gabrysh went 6.0 shutout innings to help the Clearwater Threshers (58-47, 22-17) earn the series win with a 5-2 victory over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (45-59, 18-22) on Friday night at Hammond Stadium. Clearwater looks to make it six straight when they return for a Saturday showdown in Fort Myers.

After a scoreless first inning, Nathan Humphreys began the second inning by working a walk against Mighty Mussels starter Michael Carpenter. He stole second base and scored on a two-out single by Will Vierling that gave the Threshers a 1-0 lead. TJayy Walton tripled to lead off the top of the fourth inning and scored on a sacrifice fly to deep centerfield by Jonathan Hogart to double the Threshers' advantage.

Fort Myers picked up their first run of the game with one out in the seventh inning to cut their deficit to one run. Clearwater responded in a big way in the eighth, beginning with a Raider Tello single off Fort Myers' reliever Eli Jones. He advanced to third on a single by Dante Nori, who moved to second on a throwing error. With two outs in the top of the eighth, Alirio Ferrebus pinch hit for Christian Arroyo, sending the second pitch he saw to right field for a two-run single. After TJayy Walton singled, moving Ferrebus to second, Humphreys reached on an error by the second baseman Harry Genth, allowing Ferrebus to score from second to increase the lead to four runs.

Fort Myers picked up a run in the bottom of the eighth to cut the deficit to three runs. Despite getting a baserunner aboard in the ninth, Fort Myers couldn't score another run, as the Threshers took the series with a 5-2 win.

Luke Gabrysh (5-4) fired 6.0 shutout innings with three strikeouts, allowing one walk and seven hits to earn the win. Luis Avila allowed one run on one hit with three walks and one strikeout in 0.1 innings of work. Erik Ritchie surrendered one run on one hit with one strikeout in 1.2 innings. Danyony Pulido earned the save with one walk allowed in 1.0 shutout inning.

Vierling's first two professional hits were RBI singles...Gabrysh pitched 6.0 full innings for his first time as a pro...His record is over .500 for the first time in his pro career...Nori equaled his season best hit streak (six games) and on-base streak (15 games) with two hits...Phelps and Humphreys have both reached base safely in each of the first four games of their pro careers...The Threshers will return to Fort Myers on Saturday, August 9, to continue a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels...First pitch on Thursday will be at 6:05 pm







