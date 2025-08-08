Lin Electric in 5-0 Loss

August 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla - Taiwanese right-hander Sheng-En Lin spun 4.0 hitless innings in his Tortugas debut, but little else went right for the Daytona Tortugas as the Jupiter Hammerheads broken open a pitcher's duel late to win 5-0 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter (17-23, 47-59) has now won four of the first five games of the series, as Daytona (18-22, 47-59) was shut out for the third time this season.

Lin surrendered a leadoff walk in the first, but locked in quickly, retiring the next three hitters he faced. Aside from an error in the second, Lin did not allow another baserunner after that.

The right-hander threw 1-2-3 third and fourth frames, finishing off 4.0 hitless innings, allowing no runs, no hits, and one walk, while striking out four in his Daytona debut.

After he departed, though, Jupiter began to chip away. The Hammerheads picked up their first hit in the fifth, but ultimately left two men on base. One inning later, though, Dillon Head led off with a solo homer to break the deadlock, then Cam Clayton added a two-out RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

In the seventh, the Hammerheads pulled away with a two-out rally. With two outs and nobody on, Head legged out an infield single, went to second on a wild pitch, them scored on a PJ Morlando RBI single. After a second infield hit, Andres Valor dunked a two-run single to right, plating both runners to push the Jupiter lead to 5-0.

In the eighth, Reds fourth-round draft pick Mason Neville, who was making his first start in the Daytona lineup, lined a sharp single to right-center for his professional hit.

The Tortugas, though, could not muster any offense the rest of the way as Jupiter cruised to a 5-0 triumph.

Daytona will play game six against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. Pregame coverage from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on MiLB.tv and the Tortugas Radio Network at 5:50 p.m.

