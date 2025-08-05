Walton's Three-Hit Day Helps Threshers Win in Extras

FORT MYERS, FL - After tying the game up with two outs in the ninth inning, the Clearwater Threshers (55-47, 19-17) plated two runs in extra innings to take a 7-6 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (45-56, 18-19) in ten innings at Hammond Stadium on Tuesday night. The Threshers look to build off their momentum when they return to Fort Myers for game two on Wednesday.

Dante Nori sent a triple to left centerfield on the third pitch of the game against Fort Myers' starter Christian Becerra. After Robert Phelps drew a walk, Nori scored on a groundout by Nathan Humphreys to plate the first run of the game. Phelps had stolen second during Humphreys' at-bat and moved to third on the groundout. He scored on a single up the middle by TJayy Walton that doubled the Threshers' advantage.

Fort Myers picked up a run in the bottom half of the first to cut the Threshers' lead in half. They added a run on a fielder's choice to tie the game at two after three innings. Walton singled on the second pitch of the top of the fourth and stole second base. He moved to third on a one-out single from Alirio Ferrebus and scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Luke Davis to recapture the lead at 3-2.

Jonathan Hogart picked up a hit to lead off the sixth inning against Mighty Mussels reliever Tyler Stasiowski. He moved to second on a groundout and scored on an RBI single by Juan Villavicencio with two outs in the frame, doubling the Threshers' advantage to two runs. A two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth tied the game at four for Fort Myers. The Mighty Mussels got another run on an error in the bottom of the seventh, taking the lead by one run after seven.

Clearwater didn't get a baserunner on board in the ninth inning until a two-out single by Walton. He moved to second base when Hogart drew a walk and scored on a base hit by Ferrebus that tied the game at five. The Threshers sent down Fort Myers in order in the ninth to force extra innings.

Tyler Pettorini came on as a pinch runner, replacing Davis on second base to start the tenth inning. The first pitch thrown by Mighty Mussels reliever Anthony Narvaez went wild, allowing Pettorini to advance to third. On the very next pitch, Nolan Beltran doubled down the left field line, plating Pettorini easily to give the Threshers back the lead in extras. After the first out, Nori singled to right field, scoring Beltron from second to bump the Threshers' advantage to two runs. Clearwater allowed a run in the bottom of the tenth, but held on for the victory, taking the series opener 7-6 in ten innings.

Ramón Márquez surrendered two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. AJ Wilson allowed two runs on one hit, striking out four and walking one batter in a no-decision. Luis Avila surrendered one run on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work. Danyony Pulido (3-0) earned the win in the final 2.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit in 2.0 innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

Phelps stole second base in the first inning in his first ever stolen base attempt as a pro...Humphreys drove in a run in his first professional plate appearance...Nori became the first Thresher to steal 30 or more bases in a season since 2023...Ferrebus has now reached base safely in 13 consecutive games...Walton picked up his second three-hit game of the season...The Threshers will return to Fort Myers on Wednesday, August 6, to continue a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 7:05 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







