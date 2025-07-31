Toman Walks It off in Extras to Seal Series Win

July 31, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Tucker Toman's walk-off single in the 11th inning secured a 4-3 win, and the series victory for the Dunedin Blue Jays over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday night at TD Ballpark.

Toman's clincher marked Dunedin's fourth walk-off win of the season.

RHP Landen Maroudis (4 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 2 K) hurled four innings of one-run ball with a pair of strikeouts.

LHP Mason Olson (4 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) fired four shutout frames to earn the win in his Class-A debut after being promoted ahead of Thursday's game. Olson sat down the final eight batters he faced in order, including perfect 10th and 11th.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-4, RBI, R, BB, SB) called game with a walk-off RBI single in the 11th. Toman extended his on-base streak to 15 games, over which he's batting .280 with a .429 OBP and nine RBI. He's scored a run in nine straight games and reached base in 20 of his last 21 games. Toman logged his team-leading 22nd multi-hit game of the season. His 45 RBI this season lead the team, are 8th in the FSL, and 5th among Blue Jays minor leaguers.







Florida State League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.