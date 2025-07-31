Toman Walks It off in Extras to Seal Series Win
July 31, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - Tucker Toman's walk-off single in the 11th inning secured a 4-3 win, and the series victory for the Dunedin Blue Jays over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday night at TD Ballpark.
Toman's clincher marked Dunedin's fourth walk-off win of the season.
RHP Landen Maroudis (4 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 2 K) hurled four innings of one-run ball with a pair of strikeouts.
LHP Mason Olson (4 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) fired four shutout frames to earn the win in his Class-A debut after being promoted ahead of Thursday's game. Olson sat down the final eight batters he faced in order, including perfect 10th and 11th.
3B Tucker Toman (2-for-4, RBI, R, BB, SB) called game with a walk-off RBI single in the 11th. Toman extended his on-base streak to 15 games, over which he's batting .280 with a .429 OBP and nine RBI. He's scored a run in nine straight games and reached base in 20 of his last 21 games. Toman logged his team-leading 22nd multi-hit game of the season. His 45 RBI this season lead the team, are 8th in the FSL, and 5th among Blue Jays minor leaguers.
Florida State League Stories from July 31, 2025
- Lantigua Doubles Twice, Lorduy Locks Down in Series Finale - Daytona Tortugas
- Mets Rally Past Hammerheads Again for 8th Straight Win - St. Lucie Mets
- Big Third Inning Sparks Marauders in Series Clinching Victory - Bradenton Marauders
- Jupiter Drops 10th Straight Game with 10-5 Loss to St. Lucie Thursday Night - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Toman Walks It off in Extras to Seal Series Win - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Hammerheads Drop Ninth-Straight Game in 11-3 Loss to St. Lucie - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Mets back at Clover Park for action packed weekend series - St. Lucie Mets
- Offense Erupts in Chaotic Doubleheader Split, Including Record-Breaking Slugfest - Dunedin Blue Jays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dunedin Blue Jays Stories
- Toman Walks It off in Extras to Seal Series Win
- Offense Erupts in Chaotic Doubleheader Split, Including Record-Breaking Slugfest
- Scannell, Casey Make Noise in Pro Debuts as Jays Blank Lakeland
- King Dominates Again, Toman Tallies Three Hits in Finale Loss
- Cates Deals, Guerra Closes in 7-1 Dunedin Win