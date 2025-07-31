Hammerheads Drop Ninth-Straight Game in 11-3 Loss to St. Lucie

July 31, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (9-21; 39-57) lost their season-high ninth consecutive game after a 11-3 loss to the St. Lucie Mets (22-9; 56-40) on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Aiden May (L, 0-1) made his Single-A debut as Jupiter's starting pitcher. He pitched a scoreless top of the first inning with help from his defense, as Dillon Head made a diving catch to start the game.

The Hammerheads got on the board early in the bottom of the first inning. Starlyn Caba led off the inning with an infield single against St. Lucie starting pitcher Daviel Hurtado, and he went to second base on a throwing error by St. Lucie shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez. Abrahan Ramirez brought him home with an RBI double to give Jupiter a 1-0 lead.

The Mets pulled level in the top of the second inning. Trey Snyder led off the inning with a single and later ended up at third base after a sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch. Snyder then stole home on the throw back May to tie the game at 1-1.

St. Lucie then took the lead with a pair of runs in the top of each the third and fourth innings. In the third inning, a wild pitch and a two-base pickoff error by Jupiter relief pitcher Natanael Polanco both allowed a run to score to give the Mets a 3-1 lead. In the top of the fourth inning, Antonio Jimenez hit an RBI groundout and Yonatan Henriquez stole home on an identical play to Snyder's steal earlier in the game to extend St. Lucie's lead to 5-3.

May finished his first start with the Hammerheads after 2 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, on one hit, four walks, and a wild pitch. He struck out one batter.

Jupiter's offense roared back to life in the bottom of the fifth inning. Dub Gleed led off the inning with a double, and he scored on an RBI double by Jessada Brown off St. Lucie relief pitcher Yacksel Rios, who appeared on a Minor League rehab assignment. Brown then stole third base and scored on a throwing error by St. Lucie catcher Vincent Perozo narrow the Hammerheads' deficit to 5-3.

The Mets' offense mounted a big response with four runs in the top of the sixth inning. Against Jupiter relief pitcher Walin Castillo, Perozo hit an RBI double, Trace Willhoite hit a two-RBI single, and Snyder added an RBI single to stretch St. Lucie's lead to 9-3.

After a rocky fifth inning, St. Lucie's bullpen settled in and did not allow a run in the rest of the game. A cast of Alfred Vega, Eli Ankeney (W, 1-0), Hunter Hodges, and Cristofer Gomez held Jupiter to just four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts through the game's final five innings.

The Mets added insurance runs with a Snyder RBI single in the top of the eighth inning and a wild pitch by Jupiter relief pitcher Luis Ramirez to plate Simon Juan in the top of the ninth inning to pull St. Lucie to their largest lead of the contest and the eventual final score, 11-3.







