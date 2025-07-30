Lantigua Doubles in Two, Cruz Shines in Rain-Shortened Loss

July 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Arnaldo Lantigua stroked a two-run double and Reynardo Cruz struck out a season-high six batters, but the Palm Beach Cardinals built a four-run cushion and fought off the Daytona Tortugas rally as the Tortugas fell in a contest shortened to seven innings by rule on a rainy Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Palm Beach (16-14, 48-47) earned their third win of the series as Daytona (15-15, 44-52) was cripped by three errors and six walks.

After a lengthy 2-hour, 28-minute weather delay, the game finally got underway shortly after 9:00 p.m. Two batters into the contest, Jonathan Mejia put Palm Beach on top with a solo home run to right, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Early on, Daytona struggled to answer against right-hander Andrew Dutkanych, who allowed a two-out double to Bernard Moon in the first, but then proceeded to strike out the next four batters, including all three he faced in the second.

In the third, the Cardinals took advantage of Daytona miscues to extend the lead. A leadoff walk was followed by two errors in a three-batter span that allowed Mejia to score. A walk then loaded the bases for Christian Martin, who took a bases-loaded walk to force in a second run. A fielder's choice then followed, bringing home a third run to put Palm Beach in front 4-0.

Dutkanych proceeded to strike out two more in the third, giving him seven strikeouts over 3.0 dominant innings, but Daytona pounced against the bullpen in the fourth.

After a leadoff single in the fourth was erased by a double play, Tyson Lewis doubled and Esmith Pineda singled in front of Lantigua, who doubled both of them home. Drew Davies followed with a double of his own, scoring Lantigua to trim the deficit to 4-3.

Cruz entered the game for Daytona in the fifth and stabilized things on the mound, spinning a 1-2-3 fifth and working around a leadoff hit in the sixth, striking out two of the last three batters in the latter inning.

Meanwhile, Daytona drew two walks and picked up a single in the fifth, but an ill-timed double play crippled that rally. Then in the sixth, a pair of two-out walks set the stage for Peyton Holt, whose sharp ground ball up the middle appeared to be ticketed to center field, but was robbed on a diving snag and throw to first, keeping Palm Beach in front.

In the seventh and final frame, Mejia led off with a triple to right, then scored on a Miguel Ugueto triple, giving the Cardinals a key insurance run. Cruz bounced back by striking out the next three batters to give him six punchouts in his three frames, but the Tortugas could not overcome the deficit, going down in order to fall 5-3.

