Threshers Split Doubleheader and Snap Streak

TAMPA, FL - After a dominant 12-5 victory to extend their win streak to seven games, the Clearwater Threshers (51-46, 15-16) dropped the second game of a doubleheader 5-1 against the Tampa Tarpons (46-49, 9-21) to split the twin bill on Wednesday evening at the Tank at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The Threshers will take Thursday off before a four-game series in Bradenton begins with another doubleheader on Friday.

Dante Nori wasted no time with a leadoff single to start the top of the first inning against Tarpons starter Brandon Decker. With one out in the frame, Decker fielded a ground ball from Alirio Ferrebus and made an errant throw to first base, allowing Ferrebus to advance to second and moving Nori to third. Trent Farquhar singled to right field to score Nori to open the scoring. TJayy Walton singled in the next at-bat, scoring Ferrebus and doubling the Threshers' advantage.

Tampa got one run back in the bottom of the second inning, with a solo home run cutting Clearwater's lead in half. The Threshers responded with three straight hits after the first out in the top of the third. Farquhar led off the frame with a double down the right field line and moved to third on a single from Walton. Raider Tello followed with a line drive up the middle that deflected off the second baseman's glove, allowing Farquhar to score from third base and bringing the lead back to two runs.

Tello extended the Threshers' lead in the top of the fifth, leading off the frame with a solo home run off Tarpons reliever Jackson Fristoe that grew Clearwater's advantage to three runs. Fristoe walked Juan Villavicencio in the next at-bat, and Villavicencio stole second and third base before scoring on a Luke Davis single to center that made it 5-1. After Davis was ruled out on a fielder's choice hit by Manolfi Jimenez, Nori singled to advance Jimenez to second base. John Spikerman cleared the bases with a two-run double to give the Threshers a six-run advantage.

Davis began the top of the seventh by drawing a leadoff walk against Tarpons reliever Sean Hermann. He advanced to second on a single by Jimenez and scored on Nori's base hit to right-center field to extend the lead to seven runs. Jimenez advanced to third on a throw into the bag, allowing Nori to reach second base. After Ferrebus was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Tarpons reliever Jordarlin Mendoza threw a wild pitch that allowed all three baserunners to advance, plating Jimenez from third to bring the lead to eight.

A walk drawn by Walton loaded the bases once again, and Tello drew a base-loaded walk to bring the Threshers into double digits. Villavicencio followed by ripping a single into right field, plating two runs and moving Tello to third base while bringing the Threshers lead to double digits at eleven runs. Tampa added four more runs in the home half of the seventh before the Threshers closed out the first game of the twin bill with a 12-5 victory.

Zuher Yousuf surrendered one run on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts in 3.2 innings of a no-decision. Orlando Gonzalez (3-2) allowed five runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts to earn the win. Marty Gair walked one batter before recording the final two outs of the seventh inning without allowing an earned run.

GAME TWO BOX SCORE

WP: Jose M. Rodriguez (1-0, 0.00)

LP: Ryan Degges (3-2, 3.57)

In the second game, Dante Nori again started things off with a leadoff single against Tarpons starter Jose M. Rodriguez. After he was recorded out on a fielder's choice hit by John Spikerman, Alirio Ferrebus hit a ground ball to the shortstop. After bobbling the pickup, Tarpons shortstop Juan Matheus made an errant throw to first, allowing Spikerman to advance to third base. The throw to third sailed into left field, and Spikerman came home with the game's first run.

Tampa took the lead in the bottom of the second inning before the first out was recorded, finishing the frame with a 5-1 lead. Neither team was able to bring another run across, as the Threshers split the doubleheader with a 5-1 loss in game two.

Ryan Degges (3-2) surrendered five runs on five hits and three walks in 2.0 innings to take the loss. A.J. Wilson struck out four of the six batters he faced in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings. Eli Trop struck out two of the three batters he faced in 1.0 shutout frame. Danny Wilkinson struck out one batter and retired the side in 1.0 inning of work.

Spikerman's first hit in each of the first two games of this series was a run-scoring double...Tello drove in three RBIs for the second time in a game this season, tying a career-high set in May against Dunedin...Tyler Pettorini made his professional debut in the second game...Jimenez extended his on-base streak to seven straight games after hits in both games of the doubleheader...Wilson struck out the final four batters in a row to finish his outing...After an off day Thursday, the Threshers will travel to Bradenton on Friday, August 1, to begin a four-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders with a doubleheader...First pitch of game one on Friday will be at 5:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







