Tarpons Split Doubleheader, Snap 12-Game Skid

TAMPA, Fla. - Finally. The Tampa Tarpons split Wednesday's doubleheader against the Clearwater Threshers to snap their 12-game losing streak, which dated back before the All-Star Break. After falling 12-5 in the opener, the Tarpons bounced back in the nightcap with a crisp 5-1 victory, fueled by a stellar debut from righty Jose M. Rodriguez.

GAME 1:

Brandon Decker took the mound for Tampa in the opener and battled through 3.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and four walks while striking out four.

Clearwater wasted no time jumping ahead, plating two in the top of the first on RBI singles from Trent Farquhar and TJayy Walton. The Tarpons trimmed the deficit in the second, courtesy of Enmanuel Tejeda's first home run of the season-a solo shot to left.

The Threshers extended their lead with a run in the third, then broke things open with a four-run fifth. A five-run outburst in the seventh made it 12-1 and all but sealed the game.

Still, Tampa showed some late life. Juan Matheus and Roderick Arias logged back-to-back singles before Willy Montero laced a two-run ground-rule double to drive them in. A wild pitch brought home another run, and Hans Montero added a sacrifice fly to bring the final score to 12-5.

GAME 2:

The Tarpons quickly flipped the script and rebounded in the nightcap behind a dominant debut from Jose M. Rodriguez and a five-run outburst in the second inning.

Rodriguez was impressive in his first outing in a Tarpons uniform, tossing 5.2 innings of one-run ball while scattering just two hits and five walks. The lone run allowed came unearned in the opening frame, and the 21-year-old settled in quickly from there.

Tampa answered swiftly and decisively in the home half of the second. Willy Montero led things off with a walk, and Enmanuel Tejeda followed with a double to the gap in left-center, bringing Montero home to tie the game. After a wild pitch advanced Tejeda to third, Marshall Toole delivered a go-ahead RBI single. Moments later, Hans Montero roped a two-run double through the left side to extend the lead to 4-1. Later in the inning, a wild pitch allowed Hans Montero to score from third, capping off a five-run frame and putting the Tarpons comfortably ahead, 5-1.

Rodriguez made the lead stand, pitching efficiently through the sixth before handing things off to Gus Hughes, who finished things off with 1.1 scoreless innings in relief.

The Tarpons will have a day off before heading to Lakeland for a weekend series against the first-place Flying Tigers. First pitch Friday night is set for 6:30 PM.

