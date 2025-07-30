Blanco Jr. Crushes First Single-A Homer, Marauders Win 4-3

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders carried a no hitter into the eighth inning and blasted three homers in their 4-3 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at LECOM Park on Wednesday night.

With the victory, they evened the series at a game apiece and moved to half a game behind Fort Myers for the FSL West's final playoff position.

The Marauders jumped on the board first when Jhonny Severino powered a solo shot to left that gave Bradenton a 1-0 lead. The homer tied him with Yordany De Los Santos, Axiel Plaz (IL) and Konnor Griffin (GBO) for the most on the Marauders this season. They are the only team in the Florida State League with four players to have hit nine or more homers.

In the top of the third, Marauders starter Clevari Tejada allowed a bases loaded walk and sacrifice fly to give Fort Myers a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the same frame, Wyatt Sanford led off the inning by sending a liner to the right-fielder corner. As the ball trickled into foul ground, Fort Myers right fielder Eduardo Beltre paused, assuming that the ball was out of play. In the process, Sanford rounded the bases for a game-tying inside-the-park home run.

Still tied in the bottom of the sixth, Edward Florentino was hit by a pitch ahead of Tony Blanco Jr., who blasted a two-run homer to left that cleared the confines of LECOM Park. The ball traveled 415 feet and left that bat at 118.9 miles per hour. It also marked his first long ball with a full-season affiliate.

Reliever Alexis Torres was strong for Bradenton, retiring each of the nine batters he faced in order over three shutout innings.

With one down in the top of the eighth, Yasser Mercedes launched a solo homer to left that broke the no-hitter and cut the Marauders lead to 4-3.

While the Mussels loaded the bases in the ninth, Jose Garces induced a double play to secure the six-out save and 4-3 victory.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 45-52 and 15-16 in the second half. Fort Myers fell to 43-53 and 16-16 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow for the rubber match of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







